Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Macomb County parents urge leaders to mandate masks in schools

Research says masks can deter spread of COVID

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, Macomb County Parents for Safe In Person School, Oakland County Health Department, Macomb County Health Department, Coronavirus, COVID, Michigan COVID
Rally for masks in Macomb County schools
Rally for masks in Macomb County schools

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Parents gathered to encourage officials to mandate mask use in Macomb County schools.

The group of parents, called the Macomb County Parents for Safe In Person School, are organizing to put pressure on the Macomb County Health Department to make a universal decision that follows the science.

Read: Tracking Michigan school districts, colleges requiring masks for 2021-2022 school year

Health officials and research indicates proper mask wearing is one additional layer that can be successfully used to deter coronavirus from spreading.

Parents had hopes that after the Oakland County Health Department made the decision that masks must be worn in schools that the Macomb County Health Department would make the same choice.

The Macomb County Health Department defers all comments and accountability to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who then defers to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make a decision.

Read: More coverage on the return to school

Macomb County parents urge leaders to mandate masks in schools
Macomb County parents urge leaders to mandate masks in schools

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter