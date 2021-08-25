Macomb County parents urge leaders to mandate masks in schools

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Parents gathered to encourage officials to mandate mask use in Macomb County schools.

The group of parents, called the Macomb County Parents for Safe In Person School, are organizing to put pressure on the Macomb County Health Department to make a universal decision that follows the science.

Read: Tracking Michigan school districts, colleges requiring masks for 2021-2022 school year

Health officials and research indicates proper mask wearing is one additional layer that can be successfully used to deter coronavirus from spreading.

Ad

Parents had hopes that after the Oakland County Health Department made the decision that masks must be worn in schools that the Macomb County Health Department would make the same choice.

The Macomb County Health Department defers all comments and accountability to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who then defers to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make a decision.

Read: More coverage on the return to school