A child was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Sept. 1, 2021, at this location in West Bloomfield Township.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A child was struck by a car while riding his bicycle to school in West Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the area of Commerce and Keith roads, according to officials.

Authorities said the 11-year-old boy was hurt, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the driver who struck the child was taken into custody, but no additional information was released.