Health experts warn Michigan could face new surge of COVID cases

DETROIT – C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is calling for government and community leaders to step up to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The hospital took out ad space in the New York Times, calling on leaders to protect children by getting vaccinated and wearing masks.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency and issued an executive order mandating masks. This year she has left the decisions at the local level. Local 4 asked her if she’ll regret not ordering another mandate and she said the answer is to get vaccinated.

“These vaccines work. They are safe, they are effective, free and easy to access,” she said.

Physician and nursing leaders from 21 Michigan health systems shared an open letter on Wednesday urging people to get vaccinated as Michigan faces another surge in cases.

The number of people getting vaccinated has slowed.

“For the sake of our economy, sports season and ability to keep our kids in school let’s mask up and protect one another,” Whitmer said.

Michigan’s rising case numbers are just one reason health experts are concerned about another spike in cases as we head into the fall and winter months.

Beaumont’s top infectious disease doctor, Nick Gilpin, said he’s seeing some red flags. He said he’s seeing more community spread across Beaumont Hospitals.

“That is kind of the early warning system for COVID. When you start to see the community numbers, the test positivity numbers in the community start to go then typically the hospitalizations start to follow,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin said the COVID positivity rate is now 6-8% in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. He said he worries numbers may continue to increase with students returning to school.

