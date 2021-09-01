Several units evacuated amid Royal Oak Township apartment fire

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man was injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Royal Oak Township.

Authorities say that at 4 a.m., residents of an apartment near Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway awoke to a fire in the kitchen that was spreading through the whole apartment.

Several local fire departments responded and were able to extinguish the fire. You can see footage from the scene above.

Officials say residents were evacuated from the apartment and nearby units. A total of five units were damaged in the blaze.

A man residing in the apartment where the fire broke out was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

Ad

Michigan State Police say the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Related news: Sterling Heights police: Man found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot