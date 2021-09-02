Detroit Symphony Orchestra requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend concerts

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announced Wednesday that it will require guests to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Orchestra Hall and Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

According to a press release, the new policy begins Sept. 18 for the 2021-2022 concert season, and will remain in place until “community transmission rates no longer require them.” The negative PCR test must be taken 48 hours of the performance start time. A six-hour antigen test is also acceptable.

Additionally, everyone inside of the buildings must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status unless they are eating or drinking. Children under age 12 -- not currently eligible for vaccination -- will be able to enter the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center with proof of a negative COVID test.

“We are so excited to welcome audiences back to The Max and Orchestra Hall for a full season of concerts by our incredible DSO musicians, Music Director Jader Bignamini, and guest artists from around the world,” said DSO President and CEO Anne Parsons. “While we understand everyone’s desire to return to normal, we have concluded that these new policies are necessary to safely welcome back as many people as possible.

“I remain hopeful that the steps we take now will be temporary and that they will ultimately help to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I invite all to watch our free, live webcasts at dso.org if you are unable to join us in person.”

Ticket holders will receive information on how to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.

For more information and updates, visit dso.org/safetyplan.

