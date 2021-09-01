Clear icon
Health

Henry Ford Health System issues warning as COVID cases increase in Michigan

More than 92% of Henry Ford staff vaccinated

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Henry Ford Health System provided an update on Wednesday (Sept. 1) on the impact of COVID on Michigan.

The group said the percent positivity rate and the overall number of cases have steadily increased, but not to an overwhelming level yet.

“If COVID is able to overrun our hospitals again like it has done a year plus ago,” Executive Vice President Adnan Munkarah said. “If it fills our intensive care units, caring for other patients with life-threatening conditions could be significantly impacted in weeks and months ahead.”

Henry Ford said the COVID vaccines work and it’s leading by example. More than 92% of Henry Ford staff has received at least one dose of the vaccine. By Sept. 11 every employee without an exemption will be required to be vaccinated.

Henry Ford is not alone in requiring vaccinations and now that the Pfizer vaccine, Comirnaty, has full approval by the FDA the hope is that the rest of the employees who aren’t vaccinated will get vaccinated.

About the Authors:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

