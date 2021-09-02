Inkster police want help locating father to verify welfare of 6-week-old baby that may be in danger

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them locate a 37-year-old man so they can verify the welfare of a 6-week-old baby.

Allen Byron Turner, 37, was last seen as a passenger in a fully tinted newer model silver Lincoln. The child is a 6-week-old male last seen wearing the white and blue onesie in the picture below.

Turner is the child’s father and has legal custody of the child. Police are looking to verify that the child is OK.

The police did not release any further information.

If you have information you can contact Detective Lebo at 313-400-5387 or via email at alebo@cityofinkster.com. Any tips can remain anonymous.

