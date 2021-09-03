Taylor North honored with parade after winning Little League World Series

TAYLOR, Mich. – After beating out 7,400 other little league teams to win it all, the players of the Taylor North Little League saw the city turn out to celebrate them.

While the players were the stars of a parade in their honor, they shared their limelight with all the other teams in the city and had the Taylor High School marching band and numerous other organizations come out with them.

The parade route was lined with well wishers. The boys are all a little overwhelmed by everything that’s happened since their big win.

“I went to school today to find my locker and I had about 20 people stop me to take pictures. It’s gonna be weird getting back to normal,” said player Gavin Uhlin.

To get to this elite level requires a year round commitment from both player and parents.

“The amount of effort this takes, you can’t pick this up in April and think you’re going to Williamsport in August and win,” said Coach Guido Uhlin.

On Thursday, Taylor celebrated that year round commitment. The parade ended at Heritage Park where the team signed autographs and were brought up onstage to get a proclamation from the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They also got some advice from two players from the 1959 Hamtramck team that won the Little League World Series.

“Enjoy the moment, live in the moment,” said 1959 team member John Zarembski. “They will always remember they were world champions.”