Parade held to honor Taylor North after Little League World Series championship win

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor North Little League team defeated a squad from Ohio to take home the Little League World Series title.

The team won Michigan’s first little league title in more than 60 years. The final score was 5-2.

On Thursday (Sept. 2), the City of Taylor threw a big party for the group of champions by holding a parade and fireworks display.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Detroit Tigers honoring Taylor North Little League at Comerica Park

The last few days have been surreal for 12-year-old Kale Harris and rest the 2021 Little League World Series champions who have finally made it back after their big win.

“Feels great. It’s been a dream come true. We never thought that we would have the chance to play the little league World Series to let alone win it,” Kale said.

Click here to read more.

Ad