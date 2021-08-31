Detroit Tigers honoring Taylor North Little League at Comerica Park

DETROIT – The last few days have been surreal for 12-year-old Kale Harris and rest the 2021 Little League World Series champions who have finally made it back after their big win.

“Feels great. It’s been a dream come true. We never thought that we would have the chance to play the little league World Series to let alone win it,” Kale said.

Taylor North Little League parents and coaches were invited out to Comerica Park as a special way for the Detroit Tigers to say congratulations.

“It’s a super surreal experience just to see your son and his teammates go through this. You always plan for something like that but you never really expect it to happen and it’s just amazing. Just an amazing feeling,” said one parent.

Ad

“What a feeling. To get the state behind you, it’s phenomenal,” said Taylor North Little League coach Guido Ulin.

It was special for the kids to get to meet some of their favorite pros like Miguel Cabrera before the Tigers play against with the Oakland A’s.

“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was little. It feels really good,” Kale said.

Coaches said this is a huge win for little league on a local basic because more kids are now drawn to the sport than ever before.