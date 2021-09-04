COVID safety protocols put in place at Big House ahead of game with more than 100K fans

DETROIT – It is finally college football time. This year Michigan Stadium will look much different than it did in 2020.

More than 100,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium Saturday for this season’s home opener between the Wolverines and Broncos.

Local 4 News was live Saturday morning in Ann Arbor gathering details on the protocols put in place to keep University of Michigan fans safe from COVID.

November 2019 was the last time fans were able to pack the Big House to cheer on the Wolverines.

Now as the stadium welcomes back fans this Saturday there is concern about the possible spread of COVID.

As more and more people become fully vaccinated scenes like this are what people are looking forward to most for Michigan’s home opener against Western Michigan.

“I am just excited for the energy of the place to say the least,” said one fan who believes a lot of people will choose not to wear masks.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings when inside any indoor areas including restrooms, M Den stores and premium club suites.

However, for fans in the stadium masks are optional and encouraged.

“Of course it has the potential to be a superspreader event,” said one Ann Arbor resident.

“COVID is not over. It’s still here and people crowded together it makes me nervous because they are so close even though they are outside. It is not the time to be risky like that.”

Michigan officials say the current masking policy is subject to change but they expect this version of guidelines to stick around for the whole season.

