Plymouth-Canton Community Schools faces school bus driver shortage, some routes suspended

CANTON, Mich. – Due to a lack of bus drivers impacting schools nationally, the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will temporarily suspend some routes until more drivers are hired.

The district announced the suspension of the bus routes in an email sent to parents Saturday afternoon.

According to the school district, the following bus routes will be suspended:

Route 06 Bus 21G

Route 10 Bus 13

Route 25 Bus 80

Route 34 Bus 22G

Route 44 Bus 45P

Route 54 Bus 81

Route 66 Bus 85P

Route 71 Bus 86P

Route 76 Bus 67G

School officials said Durham Transportation is doing everything it can to recruit, hire and retain bus drivers. In order to attract credentialed bus drivers, Durham School Services is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for drivers who possess a CDL license and a $500 bonus for those without credentials. Drivers start at $20 an hour.

You can apply for a bus driver position online here.

