‘The heart of Corktown’: Owner of Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit dies unexpectedly at 46 years old

DETROIT – The owner of Mudgie’s Deli and Bar died unexpectedly at the age of 46 on Sunday (Sept. 5).

Greg Mudge was an early investor in Corktown and went from a restaurant employee, to owner, to leader. He opened Mudgie’s in 2008. He said he saw the potential in the community and wanted to be part of it.

“He was. I’ts just a fixture of Corktown. I felt like he’s gonna be here forever,” longtime customer and friend of Mudge, Andy Didorosi, said.

Mudge fell in love with the area while working as a server at McNally’s, which is what the deli used to be before it was Mudgie’s Deli.

Now, Mudgie’s is a staple in Corktown and that’s because of the kind of owner that Mudge was. Those that visited Mudgie’s Deli said they knew Mudge had a special way of connecting with people.

Local 4 spoke with Mudge’s mother who said the family is still waiting on information regarding the cause of his death.

