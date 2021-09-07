Partly Cloudy icon
Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 7, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Local 4Caster’s are tracking a potential for severe storms this evening -- What you need to know about the timeline

“Storms today are possible between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., but a better chance for some storms with damaging winds (or worse) between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. this evening. We will keep you informed if the timing changes or advances even more, but keep this threat in mind for the late afternoon and evening, as storms will be capable of winds of 60 mph or greater, hail the size of a quarter and a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.” -- Brandon Roux

