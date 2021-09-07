Metro Detroit weather: Good chance for severe storms today

It’s a very quiet start around Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies and temps in the 40s and 50s as you head out and about on this Tuesday morning. More and more of us are heading back to work and school following a great Holiday Weekend, and we hang on to summer today as the heat and humidity will quickly be on the rise through the day today. And, storms will move through later with a good chance for a number of severe storms here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunrise is at 7:05 a.m.

We will see plenty of hazy sunshine this morning and the winds will be cranking SW 10-20 gusting 20-30 mph most of the day guiding in more warm air and humidity which will destabilize our skies later in the afternoon. Highs will hit the low and mid 80s feeling a little warmer as humidity creeps up too and the timing for severe weather is speeding up. An mid level disturbance will roll through our area with a trailing cold front as the spark for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Michigan, including Metro Detroit, in a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. We should see a squall line develop across Northern Lower by mid afternoon moving south into our area.

Storms today are possible between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., but a better chance for some storms with damaging winds or worse between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. this evening. We will keep you informed if the timing changes or advances even more, but keep this threat in mind for late, late afternoon and this evening because storms will be capable of winds of 60 mph or greater, hail the size of a quarter, and a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Sunset is at 7:56 p.m.

Showers and storms will likely linger into the early overnight before moving on and moving out of Pure Michigan. So Wednesday will be a dry day with more comfortable conditions following Tuesday’s cold front. So, morning lows tomorrow in the lower 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a gusty wind WNW 7-17 gusting to 25 mph.

It’s then dry and comfortable the rest of the week with 50s for lows and mid to upper 70s for highs Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks a little warmer near 80°F with sunshine ahead for Saturday. New model data brings a little bit of Sunday afternoon rain to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and we will keep you posted as we get closer.

