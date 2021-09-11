Westland police seek endangered missing 50-year-old woman

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for an endangered missing 50-year-old woman named Adrianne Hiller-Kunz who was last seen in the 30800 block of Warren Road in Garden City on Sept. 5.

Hiller-Kunz is considered to be endangered due to statements that she made as well as medical issues, police say.

She is described as White with blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police say she has several tattoos on her ankle, wrist and fingers. Hiller-Kunz might be driving a red 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with the license plate 7MSY50, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports