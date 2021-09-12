Harper Woods police investigate shooting that left 2 injured

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods non-emergency number at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The Harper Woods Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. on Roscommon Street near Lansdowne Avenue.

According to callers, a dark colored Sedan fled from the area. An investigation showed that the shots were fired in the 18900 block of Roscommon Street and two 18-year-old victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital.

No other victims or suspects were found in the area. The victims were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, according to police.

They have not provided any information on the suspects to investigators. However, police say they might have known the suspects. Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods non-emergency number at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

