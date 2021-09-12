Local Muslim civil rights group offering $1K reward for information in suspected mosque vandalism

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations is calling on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive in connection with a suspected mosque vandalism case that took place on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

On Saturday, officials with the Grand Blanc Islamic Center found the sign at the entrance of the center defaced along with periphery lights that were destroyed, according to CAIR-MI. Authorities have been contacted about the situation.

“We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to rigorously investigate a possible bias motive for this 9/11 anniversary vandalism and to bring hate crime charges if that hate motive is indicated,” said CAIR-Michigan Executive Director Dawud Walid. “It is shameful that a person or persons would vandalize a house of worship on the day on which our nation is reflecting on the national tragedy of our generation and the repercussions that followed.”

Walid added that CAIR-MI is offering a $1,000 reward for any information provided that leads to an arrest and conviction related to the incident.

