Harrison Township high school parking lot vandalized with offensive rhetoric

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An investigation has been opened to get to the bottom of who is responsible for vandalism at L’Anse Creuse High School that took place over the weekend.

One former student is not just upset because of the act that was done. It’s the crude and offensive remarks written that she is now taking personal as well.

“I’m feeling very disgusted and sad that people like this actually did this to me,” said L’Anse Creuse High School graduate Isis Kailimai.

Isis says she was heartbroken seeing her once proud parking park spot now totally vandalized with hate filled rhetoric.

“I hand drew everything. I did it with chalk to make out the fist,” Isis recalled.

It took Isis three long days to paint her parking spot with a personal statement.

“I wanted to do this to show what I’m going through and that my skin basically matters,” Isis explained.

However, it only took seconds for someone to plaster the spot with tire marks and racially sensitive messages.

“A lot of the parents out here in this area were coming after me, saying I was racist for doing Black Lives Matter in this parking space,” Isis added.

But look at what ultimately ended up happening. Isis says she has an idea of who might be responsible.

“I actually graduated with him. He drives a red truck and he had a Trump flag on there and American flag. He would actually always come into this parking lot acting like a fool,” Isis said.

Either way, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into the matter.

“This past weekend we had an unfortunate incident of vandalism in one of our parking lots. The authorities have been contacted and a police report has been filed. We are still investigating the vandalism which involved adults that are not current L’Anse Creuse Students,” read a statement by L’Anse Creuse Public Schools released to Local 4 News.

“It’s sad that I actually went to school with students like this,” said Isis.

As far as what is next, Local 4 News has been told that a small group of current students will be repainting the spot with the same message.

The incident remains under investigation. Isis says she’s dealt with several other racially motivated issues at the high school in the past.

