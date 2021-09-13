‘Remember Me’ events in Metro Detroit to honor family members lost during COVID pandemic

The Archdiocese of Detroit is holding two “Remember Me” events in Metro to honor family members lost during the COVID pandemic.

The first gathering is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18) at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery -- 25800 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The second is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery -- 18303 Allen Road in Brownstown Township.

Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Detroit, invites the public to participate -- regardless of whether you’ve lost someone during the pandemic. The events will honor everyone who has died during the pandemic, including COVID victims.

The events will be hosted by the Archdiocese of Detroit clergy and will feature uplifting musical arrangements by several local groups, according to a release.

Ad

Families are encouraged to bring photographs of their loved ones to be placed on an illuminated tribute wall. Attendees may also participate in a candlelight vigil ceremony, during which the names of those being honored will be read aloud.

Families can submit names to be read at either vigil by emailing outreach@aodcemeteries.org or by signing books available at the cemeteries. A reception will immediately follow both events.

Cemetery signage will direct visitors to tented seating, including sections designated for those choosing to remain masked and/or seated at a distance from other individuals, according to a release.

Anyone with questions can call Holy Sepulchre at 248-350-1900 or Our Lady of Hope at 734-285-2155.