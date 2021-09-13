Cloudy icon
Local News

Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 13, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 13, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Problem underground uprooted street, caused part of building to come down -- Here’s what we’ve learned

The City of Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority and DTE Energy are investigating an incident that happened in Southwest Detroit late Saturday night.

Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary manager Nick Thomas recalled what it was like being inside the building when the foundation of the building literally started to shift Saturday night.

