Detroit police seek man missing for 2 weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old named Jamal McCurry who was last seen leaving his home in the 10600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit at 10 p.m. on Aug. 28.

He was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and shoes at the time. McCurry is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and a full black beard in addition to tattoos on his body.

According to family members, he has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up.

