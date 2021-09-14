Mostly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police seek man missing for 2 weeks

Missing man has mental health condition, police say

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Michigan, Police, Detroit Police Department, Wayne County, Balfour Road, Jamal McCurry, Mental Health
Jamal McCurry
Jamal McCurry (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old named Jamal McCurry who was last seen leaving his home in the 10600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit at 10 p.m. on Aug. 28.

He was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and shoes at the time. McCurry is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and a full black beard in addition to tattoos on his body.

According to family members, he has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Natasha Dado is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter