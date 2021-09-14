Ecorse Police Department is hiring officers

ECORSE, Mich. – The Ecorse Police Department is looking for a few good men and women.
They are actively hiring and seeking officers to fill vacant positions with the following salaries and benefits:
- 1 year experience -- $20.26 hourly/$42,979 annually
- 2 years - $22.10 - hourly/$46,885 annually
- 3 years - $23.94 hourly/$50,792 annually
- 4 years - $25.78 hourly/$54,700 annually
- 5 years - $27.25 hourly/$57,804 annually
- 6 years - $28.71 hourly/$59,716 annually
They are offering lateral transfers with salary matching years of experience.
- $1500.00 one-time bonus for new hire patrol officers upon successful completion of Field Training Officer Program (FTO)
- 2% raise on July 1st 2022
- Individual Retirement Health Savings (HRS) Plans with monthly contribution of $200 with immediate vesting with Hospital and Dental Insurance
- Great work schedule
Apply on INDEED.com or in person at 3869 W. Jefferson (Ecorse Police Dept. Chief’s Office) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. -- 4 p.m.