Ecorse Police Department is hiring officers

ECORSE, Mich. – The Ecorse Police Department is looking for a few good men and women.

They are actively hiring and seeking officers to fill vacant positions with the following salaries and benefits:

1 year experience -- $20.26 hourly/$42,979 annually

2 years - $22.10 - hourly/$46,885 annually

3 years - $23.94 hourly/$50,792 annually

4 years - $25.78 hourly/$54,700 annually

5 years - $27.25 hourly/$57,804 annually

6 years - $28.71 hourly/$59,716 annually

They are offering lateral transfers with salary matching years of experience.

$1500.00 one-time bonus for new hire patrol officers upon successful completion of Field Training Officer Program (FTO)

2% raise on July 1st 2022

Individual Retirement Health Savings (HRS) Plans with monthly contribution of $200 with immediate vesting with Hospital and Dental Insurance

Great work schedule

Apply on INDEED.com or in person at 3869 W. Jefferson (Ecorse Police Dept. Chief’s Office) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. -- 4 p.m.