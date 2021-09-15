Partly Cloudy icon
67º

Local News

Video: Crews demolish Stash Detroit dispensary in Southwest Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana, Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Stash Detroit, Southwest Detroit, Stash, Demolition
Crews demolish Stash Detroit dispensary in Southwest Detroit
Crews demolish Stash Detroit dispensary in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – This video shows the demolition of the Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Southwest Detroit on Sept. 14, 2021.

Saturday night (Sept. 11) the Stash Detroit’s fate was sealed when an unexplainable turn of events took place over the course of an hour. Just three days later, and because of the extent of the damage due to the ground becoming unleveled, emergency contractors had no choice but to tear the building down.

Read more: Stash Detroit dispensary employees watch as business is demolished after mysterious underground incident

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter