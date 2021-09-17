Residents, community leaders call for evacuations in Detroit neighborhood after ground shift significantly damages area

A group of residents and community leaders called for evacuations in a southwest Detroit neighborhood Friday as crews continue to investigate what caused an unexplained ground shift that a week prior.

A group of residents and community leaders called for evacuations in a southwest Detroit neighborhood Friday as crews continue to investigate what caused an unexplained ground shift that a week prior.

DETROIT – A group of residents and community leaders called for evacuations in a southwest Detroit neighborhood Friday as crews continue to investigate what caused an unexplained ground shift that a week prior.

Residents said they’re concerned about smells coming from the site and other potential health hazards.

State officials said there’s no threat to the public, but residents disagree. Their concerns were echoed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“They deserve dignity and we need answers,” Tlaib said.

Ad

Tlaib and outgoing Detroit city council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez want the city to evacuate those that live in the area until the site is secured.

The city released a statement that reads in part:

“Since the initial incident occurred, the area has been made safe and there is nothing from a health or safety standpoint at this time that would necessitate an evacuation. However we continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Detroit city officials

The city said the original gas line that had ruptured was closed off and the bypass should be up and running within days.

Officials said there hasn’t been any detectable ground movement in days, but crews are still taking soil samples to evaluate before they begin excavation.

However, until the cause has been determined and fixed, elected officials and community groups said families near Fort and Dearborn streets are at risk.

Ad

More: Detroit news