Man charged in child custody exchange shooting in parking lot of Warren police station

Warren Ndjipa has been charged in connection with a Sept. 18, 2021, shooting in the parking lot of a Warren police station.

WARREN, Mich. – The boyfriend of a mother whose child was at the center of a child custody exchange has been charged in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Warren police station, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18) in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department Civic Center South Station near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Two groups of people met at the police department to exchange custody of a child, according to authorities.

At some point during the exchange, Warren Ndjipa, 23, shot a 26-year-old man in the face, Warren police said. Ndjipa is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, according to officials.

Authorities rushed the 26-year-old man to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition, but expected to survive, police said.

Ndjipa was taken into custody Saturday. On Monday, he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony firearm violations.

Ndjipa was arraigned Monday at 37th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, cash/surety and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 28.