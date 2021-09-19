Man shot in the face during child custody exchange in Warren police station parking lot

WARREN, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department Civic Center South Station.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the police station, located near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police said two groups of people met at the police department to exchange custody of a child and a 26-year-old man was shot in the face by the 23-year-old boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Police said the suspected gunman has been taken into police custody.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said that the the two groups knew each other and there is no threat to the general public.

“There are no additional suspects at large and there is no danger to the community. Thankfully, the child or other innocent residents were not hurt during this incident,” Dwyer said. “Detectives are conducting an in-depth investigation and will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, who will review the matter and determine what charges are appropriate.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

