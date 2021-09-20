Authorities investigate plane crash at lake in Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A small plane crashed into a lake Sunday night in Lyon Township.

According to the Lyon Township Fire Department, the crash happened in the Mill River subdivision.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Authorities said the pilot, who was the only occupant, was able to get out of the plane and pull it to shore.

The pilot, a 24-year-old man from Livonia, said he had taken off from the airport in New Hudson and had been in the air for about 15 minutes before his engine seized, causing him to force a landing into the pond.

He was not injured, but the plane was significantly damaged.

Police said the plane was an ultralight glider that did not require a registration or license. The FAA and NTSB were notified, but would not be investigating the crash.

