Semi truck with $300,000 worth of televisions inside stolen in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – A semi truck with $300,000 worth of televisions inside was recently stolen from Pilot Travel Center in Monroe, Michigan State Police say.

According to police, the driver hauling the semi truck claims he parked it at Pilot Travel Center at around 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Authorities discovered the semi truck was stolen from the location shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

“The stolen semi-trailer is described as a white in color Manac 53′ box trailer with charger logistics logos and an Ontario license plate of T58 26Z,” police said in a news release.

No information on a possible suspect is available.

Anyone with information is asked contact police at 734- 242-3500.

