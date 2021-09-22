Cloudy icon
25 best public high schools in Michigan for 2022

Check the list of ranked high schools

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Student doing some work. Well, he's warming up. The notebook is empty, but he's ready to start. (Photo by Monstera from Pexels)

A new report has ranked the best public high schools in Michigan for 2022, with Oakland and Washtenaw counties dominating the top of the chart.

Niche released their annual School Rankings for 2022, ranking the best schools in every U.S. state. The rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education,” Niche said.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. (Read more about methodology here)

Here’s a look at the top 25 ranked public high schools in Michigan:

(Note: Niche categorized traditional, charter and magnet schools as “public” schools in their rankings)

  1. International Academy (Oakland Schools)
  2. Troy High School
  3. Novi High School
  4. Northville High School
  5. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti)
  6. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)
  7. Huron High School (Ann Arbor)
  8. International Academy of Macomb (Chippewa Valley)
  9. Okemos High School
  10. Rochester Adams High School
  11. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor)
  12. Northern High School (Forest Hills Public Schools)
  13. Community High School (Ann Arbor)
  14. Saline High School
  15. Grosse Pointe South High School
  16. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham)
  17. Bloomfield Hills High School
  18. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham)
  19. Athens High School (Troy)
  20. East Grand Rapids High School
  21. West Michigan Aviation Academy (Grand Rapids)
  22. Stoney Creek High School (Rochester)
  23. Central High School (Forest Hills Public Schools)
  24. East Lansing High School
  25. City Middle/High School (Grand Rapids)

For private high schools, Cranbrook (Bloomfield Hills), Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills) and Greenhills (Ann Arbor) topped the rankings.

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

