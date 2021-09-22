25 best public high schools in Michigan for 2022

Student doing some work. Well, he's warming up. The notebook is empty, but he's ready to start.

A new report has ranked the best public high schools in Michigan for 2022, with Oakland and Washtenaw counties dominating the top of the chart.

Niche released their annual School Rankings for 2022, ranking the best schools in every U.S. state. The rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education,” Niche said.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. (Read more about methodology here)

Here’s a look at the top 25 ranked public high schools in Michigan:

(Note: Niche categorized traditional, charter and magnet schools as “public” schools in their rankings)

International Academy (Oakland Schools) Troy High School Novi High School Northville High School Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti) Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor) Huron High School (Ann Arbor) International Academy of Macomb (Chippewa Valley) Okemos High School Rochester Adams High School Skyline High School (Ann Arbor) Northern High School (Forest Hills Public Schools) Community High School (Ann Arbor) Saline High School Grosse Pointe South High School Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham) Bloomfield Hills High School Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham) Athens High School (Troy) East Grand Rapids High School West Michigan Aviation Academy (Grand Rapids) Stoney Creek High School (Rochester) Central High School (Forest Hills Public Schools) East Lansing High School City Middle/High School (Grand Rapids)

For private high schools, Cranbrook (Bloomfield Hills), Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills) and Greenhills (Ann Arbor) topped the rankings.

