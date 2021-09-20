New district tops 2022 list of Michigan’s best school districts: Check top 25 here

A new school district has taken over the top spot in Niche’s 2022 rankings for the best districts in Michigan.

Niche released their annual list of the best schools in every U.S. state. The rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education,” Niche said.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. (Read more about methodology here)

This year, Northville Public Schools took the No. 1 spot for best school district in Michigan, surpassing Novi Community School District, which was No. 1 in both 2021 and 2020.

Ad

Here are the top 25 school districts in Michigan, according to the 2022 Niche rankings:

Northville Public Schools Novi Community School District Troy School District Oakland Schools Saline Area Schools Okemos Publish Schools Bloomfield Hills Schools Birmingham Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Rochester Community School District Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids) Grosse Pointe Public School System Ann Arbor Public Schools West Bloomfield Public Schools St. Joseph Public Schools Spring Lake Public Schools Portage Public Schools Byron Center Public Schools Berkley School District New Buffalo Area Schools East Lansing School District Hudsonville Public School District West Ottawa Public School District Chelsea School District Huron Independent School District

Some other notable rankings:

No. 37: Plymouth Canton Community Schools

No. 39: Midland Public Schools

No. 51: Woodhaven-Brownstown School District

No. 62: Chippewa Valley Schools

No. 63: Farmington Public School District

No. 75: Utica Community Schools

No. 80: Livonia Public Schools

No. 89: Trenton Public Schools

Related: 6 in Michigan make ‘2021 Best Places to Live’ list