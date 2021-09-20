Mostly Cloudy icon
Michigan

New district tops 2022 list of Michigan’s best school districts: Check top 25 here

Oakland County districts dominate top of list

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Classroom.
Classroom. (Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels)

A new school district has taken over the top spot in Niche’s 2022 rankings for the best districts in Michigan.

Niche released their annual list of the best schools in every U.S. state. The rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education,” Niche said.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. (Read more about methodology here)

This year, Northville Public Schools took the No. 1 spot for best school district in Michigan, surpassing Novi Community School District, which was No. 1 in both 2021 and 2020.

Here are the top 25 school districts in Michigan, according to the 2022 Niche rankings:

  1. Northville Public Schools
  2. Novi Community School District
  3. Troy School District
  4. Oakland Schools
  5. Saline Area Schools
  6. Okemos Publish Schools
  7. Bloomfield Hills Schools
  8. Birmingham Public Schools
  9. East Grand Rapids Public Schools
  10. Rochester Community School District
  11. Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids)
  12. Grosse Pointe Public School System
  13. Ann Arbor Public Schools
  14. West Bloomfield Public Schools
  15. St. Joseph Public Schools
  16. Spring Lake Public Schools
  17. Portage Public Schools
  18. Byron Center Public Schools
  19. Berkley School District
  20. New Buffalo Area Schools
  21. East Lansing School District
  22. Hudsonville Public School District
  23. West Ottawa Public School District
  24. Chelsea School District
  25. Huron Independent School District

Some other notable rankings:

  • No. 37: Plymouth Canton Community Schools
  • No. 39: Midland Public Schools
  • No. 51: Woodhaven-Brownstown School District
  • No. 62: Chippewa Valley Schools
  • No. 63: Farmington Public School District
  • No. 75: Utica Community Schools
  • No. 80: Livonia Public Schools
  • No. 89: Trenton Public Schools

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

