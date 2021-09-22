Innocent driver killed, 3 hurt in crash when car speeds through red light in Harper Woods

The aftermath of a deadly three-car crash on Sept. 21, 2021, in Harper Woods.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – An innocent driver was killed and three others were hospitalized when a potentially drunken driver sped through a red light and caused a three-car crash at a Harper Woods intersection, police said.

The crash happened at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 21) in the area of east Vernier Road and north Harper Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said a 2021 Ford Expedition was heading east on Vernier Road when the driver ignored a red light at Harper Avenue and struck a 2014 Dodge Charger.

The scene of a deadly three-car crash on Sept. 21, 2021, in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

After that collision, the Expedition continued east on Vernier Road and struck a 2011 Cadillac CTS, according to police.

Authorities said the Expedition came to a stop after hitting a tree.

The CTS was only occupied by a driver, and that person was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Ad

The two occupants of the Charger were taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic injuries and are listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

A vehicle involved in a deadly three-car crash on Sept. 21, 2021, in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

Officials said the driver of the Expedition is also in temporary serious condition with traumatic injuries at the hospital. Charges against that driver are pending, according to authorities.

Harper Woods police said they believe alcohol and speed were factors that contributed to the crash, but a full investigation is still ongoing.

You can see police dashcam footage of the crash scene below.