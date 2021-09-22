Cloudy icon
Motor Bella activities scheduled for Wednesday cancelled

Public Days still on schedule for Sept. 23-26

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

TROY, Mich. – Officials said all Motor Bella activities scheduled for Wednesday at the M1 Concourse have been cancelled for safety reasons.

“After a very successful and highly anticipated first day, we had a significant amount of rain hit the facility, resulting in flooding and water damage to exhibit areas,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA). “With the significant amount of rain forecasted to continue well into tomorrow, we unfortunately are forced to cancel all activities scheduled for tomorrow and focus on ensuring the facility is ready for Public Days.”

A flood watch has been issued for 11 southeastern Michigan counties from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DACA) said its on-site team will be working to prepare the concourse facility for Public Days scheduled for Sept. 23-26.

Public Days will open at 9 a.m. Thursday with more than 350 vehicles on side from 35 brands with ride-along activities on the KeyBank Track and the 120,000 square-foot off-road track. It will run through 8 p.m. Sunday.

For scheduling and tickets, visit www.motorbella.com.

