Motor Bella emerges with up close look at future of automotive industry

DETROIT – The year 2019 was the last time the Auto Show took place in Detroit.

Now finally after COVID-19 cancellations and delays Motor Bella is bringing that big Auto Show feel back to Metro Detroit.

Local 4 News was live Tuesday at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac where the event is taking place.

These shows are all about the future and that future looks to be electrification.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dropped a big hint about how the state plans to stay at the forefront of electrification.

Automakers are becoming more enthusiastic about making the technological change.

Whitmer: Michigan to develop nation’s first electrified roadway for EVs

Whitmer announced a new partnership aimed at developing the country’s first electrified road for charging electric vehicles.

She discussed the initiative during the opening ceremony of Motor Bella on Tuesday morning.

The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification that will deploy an electrified roadway system that allows electric buses, shuttles and vehicles to charge while driving, enabling electric vehicles to operate continuously without stopping to charge.

“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure the will support the economy and the environment, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Whitmer. “This project reinforces my commitment to accelerating the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure in Michigan and will create new opportunities for businesses and high-tech jobs amidst the transition to electric vehicles.”

Metro Detroit was expecting to see something similar to the outdoor event last summer in Downtown Detroit.

The Detroit area Auto Dealers Association looked at the world post pandemic and came up with this event instead.

For Motor Bella the work is a little different and trades people have been at the event for a week, not months, getting Pontiac’s M1 Concourse looking like an outdoor Auto Show.

Rain or shine, people are glad to be at the event.

There are some changes the weather has brought on. Much of the event has had to be brought indoors due to the weather.

