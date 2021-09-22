Cloudy icon
Local News

What theater groups are doing to keep the arts alive during the COVID pandemic

People hesitant to enjoy live shows

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has put many cultural activities in jeopardy, including the art of theater. It has taken extraordinary and out-of-the-box thinking to keep the arts alive when people are reluctant to go out.

“When the doors started shutting down, our dancers went home,” Jessica Meldrum, with the Grand Rapids Ballet, said. “Lights were turned off.”

Theatre companies, known for being creative, had to get even more creative to keep theatre and dance alive. The Grand Rapids Ballet is just one company looking for ways to keep its audience, grow its audience and make it through another year.

It is reopening subscriptions for a virtual season that works like on-demand live streaming. You subscribe and can watch the performances from your own home.

