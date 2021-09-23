Body camera footage shows police find loaded pistol in Taylor High School student’s fanny pack

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police body cameras captured the moment officers found a loaded pistol in a 15-year-old Taylor High School student’s fanny pack.

Police were called to the school Wednesday morning (Sept. 22) after the student allegedly threatened a security guard.

Original: Taylor student brings loaded gun to high school, threatens to shoot security officer

“He was walking the halls aimlessly and was approached by school security. He became belligerent with them, uses foul language and mentions he’s going to shoot the security guard -- making a shooting sign with his hand,” Detective Alex Stellini said.

The student was escorted to the principal’s office, is accused of making more threats and declined a search of his fanny pack. When police arrived the scene, the student was leaving the building and heading for his mother’s SUV.

Ad

Police said the student got inside the SUV and police officers knocked on the windows, asking the student and the mother to go inside. When police searched the fanny pack they discovered a loaded pistol with the serial number scratched off.

The video shows that his mother was furious and she asked him if he realized she could be arrested for what he did.

Police are investigating and looking into where the student got the firearm.

Authorities took the student into custody without incident.

Read: More Taylor news coverage