Country Meadows mobile home park residents unable to leave due to flooding

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Residents in one Wayne County community are stuck at home because flooding from heavy rainfalls isn’t subsiding.

Cars aren’t able to drive through the deep water in the Country Meadows mobile home park and the residents there fear the situation could get worse.

“I tried walking through it and it went past my knees,” Brittany Babic said.

Babic said their street flooded when rain started coming down in the middle of this week.

“Nobody can go to work. My mother-in-law couldn’t take kids to school, the buses couldn’t make it through,” she said.

Her neighbor had no choice but to trudge through the flooded street.

“It upsets me that I’ve been here for so long and they haven’t fixed it yet,” Leonard Gillham said.

Gillham has lived in the mobile home park for more than a decade and said flooding is a recurring problem.

“We can fix this. We pay taxes. Everyone does,” Gillham said.

The mobile home park is on the border of Flat Rock and Huron Township. The Department of Public Works in Huron Township said the mobile home park is responsible for drainage issues.

“They were here. Not sure what they did besides put cones up to block the road off,” Babic said.

Residents said they are hoping the flooding will dissipate before the water gets into their homes.

“There’s a couple of streets that are like this, but this is the worst one,” Babic said. “My mother-in-law has missed three days of work, so what are you going to do about bills when you can’t go to work?”

Local 4 has reached out to the mobile home park to see if there are plans in place to help the people living there. We have not heard back yet.

