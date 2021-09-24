Woman plows into newly built Pontiac home while driving in neighborhood; SUV picks her up

A newly built Pontiac home was damaged Sept. 20, 2021, when a car crashed into it.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman plowed into a newly built Pontiac home while driving in a neighborhood, and then another person picked her up and drove her away from the scene, police said.

The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. Monday (Sept. 20) on Going Street near Whittemore Street in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was driving a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid in a residential area when she apparently lost control, crossed the lawn and crashed into a newly built, unoccupied home.

Police said the car was traveling faster than the 25 mph speed limit when it went off the road and crashed into a bedroom.

You can see doorbell camera footage of the moments before the crash below.

A woman plowed into a newly built Pontiac home while driving in a neighborhood, and then another person picked her up and drove her away from the scene, police A woman plowed into a newly built Pontiac home while driving in a neighborhood, and then another person picked her up and drove her away from the scene, police

The woman might have been trying to avoid a pickup truck that was parked across the street from the home, according to authorities.

Ad

Within two minutes, a white SUV that had been following the woman before the crash returned to the scene, picked her up and sped away, police said.

Officials don’t know if the woman was injured.

Before Oakland County deputies arrived, someone drove the red car away from the scene, authorities said. The car likely has significant damage on the hood, front fender and bumper, they said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.