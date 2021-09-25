Partly Cloudy icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Family heartbroken, demands justice in Inkster hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old man

Police believe man was struck by gray or silver Ford Flex

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Inkster, Wayne County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Collision, Deadly Collision, Hit-and-Run, Fatal Hit-And-Run, Michigan Avenue, Middlebelt Road, Crime, Inkster Police Department, Local, Local News
A Metro Detroit mother is devastated after her son was hit and killed while walking the street in Inkster.
A Metro Detroit mother is devastated after her son was hit and killed while walking the street in Inkster.

INKSTER, Mich. – A Metro Detroit mother is devastated after her son was hit and killed while walking the street in Inkster.

“There’s no words in the English language to describe the pain of losing a child,” said Christina Fensom.

You can feel the pain, anguish and hurt in Christina Fensom’s voice. Her son, 27-year-old Jacob Fountain was killed while walking the street on Sept. 7, 2021. It happened at the intersection of Middlebelt Road and Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m.

Inkster police said the driver kept going and Jacob died at the scene.

“I’m missing a whole part of my soul,” Fensom said. “I’m not even a whole person anymore.”

Local 4 obtained video of the incident and the vehicle Inkster Police are looking for. The video captured Jacob walking across the street when the vehicle police believe to be a grey or silver Ford Flex, made a wide right turn, striking him. Various angles from multiple security cameras showed the driver leaving the scene.

Fensom, described the moment she got the call.

“I already knew my child was gone. A mom knows things. So when I got the confirmation call, I can only describe it based on those who were around me, and they said they have never heard a sound like come from a human being. Thank you so much for taking this story because Jacob does deserve justice. Not angry justice. We all have consequences, and he deserves justice and I really appreciate you taking this,” said Fensom.

Inkster Police believe the vehicle had some front damage and the driver knew they hit someone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Jacob’s family said his birthday is Sunday. He would have turned 28.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email