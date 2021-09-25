‘It’s a thrill’ -- Motor Bella draws big crowds in Pontiac

The hands-on experience at Motor Bella makes the outdoor event unique, giving people the chance to test an electric car or to see how fast sports cars can go.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The hands-on experience at Motor Bella makes the outdoor event unique, giving people the chance to test an electric car or to see how fast sports cars can go.

After days of relentless rain early Saturday, the skies started clearing as eager car enthusiasts flocked to Motor Bella.

“I’m excited to see the new cars that are coming out and the new technology they have,” said one attendee.

With 350 cars and 35 brands on display at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, the region’s first ever outdoor auto show was sprawled out across an 87 acre complex.

Whether it was pushing the boundaries of a Bronco or the need for speed, those looking for an adrenaline rush couldn’t wait to hit the race track.

“It’s a thrill, I can’t drive like this on a regular road,” said one attendee.

Some of the youngest budding gear heads were ready to do it again.

“It was so fast,” said one young attendee. “I always wanted to be in a car that went that fast.”

“The drifting was hard to handle and my mask almost flew off,” said another young attendee.

Electric vehicles are an emerging market with more options than ever before.

“It clearly is the wave of the future but until you’ve ridden in an EV that is so quiet or fast, you just have to experience that,” said Doug North, chairman Motor Bella.

Officials expect more than a 100,000 people will walk through Motor Bella, which runs through Sunday.

