Detroit family demand answers in unsolved murder of 22-year-old man

DETROIT – A family is asking for help in solving a murder investigation that went cold.

Kirk Tatum Jr. was found in the middle of a street on Detroit’s east side in 2019. His family believes someone out there knows something and are hopeful someone will come forward with information.

“He was a hard working young man. He didn’t mind doing things or himself,” said Kirk Tatum Sr. “If you asked him to be there, he would be there. He was just a really good young man.”

“He was a great son to me. I loved him,” said Sherie Tatum. “I miss him so much.”

His entire family has been looking for answers for two long years, since that unfortunate day came out of nowhere.

“All I know is that he walked out my door at 6:45 and they said he was pronounced dead at 8 o clock,” Kirk Tatum Sr. recalled.

“He was ambushed. The phone call was made,” Sherie Tatum said. “He went out and he was ambushed.”

Kirk Tatum Sr. said he can’t help but think about the day he received the call with news of the worst. Kirk Tatum Jr. was found facedown on Phillip Street, near Waveney Street, on May 30, 2019. Witnesses said they saw a white older box-type SUV speeding away from the scene.

To this day, no one has come forward with any evidence leading to an arrest.

“I don’t feel like my case is being addressed like it should. Period,” Kirk Tatum Sr. said.

Until they find closure, all the family has are the memories and pictures of a young man whose life was taken too soon.

“My nephew didn’t deserve this at all,” said Nicki Moore.

“We’d like to see someone held accountable for what happened,” Harold Jackson said.

Kirk Tatum Jr. was a graduate of Frederick Douglas Academy in Detroit. He attended Wayne County Community College District to study health care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

