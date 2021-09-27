Detroit police seek man who tried to abduct, kiss girl while she walked home from school

A sketch of a man wanted in connection with a Sept. 21, 2021, abduction attempt in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man who tried to abduct and kiss a girl while she walked home from school.

Officials said the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 21) in the 1100 block of Dickerson Street.

The girl was walking home from Carstens elementary/middle school in Detroit when the man approached her, according to authorities.

He also tried to kiss the girl on her mouth and remove her shirt, officials said.

When the girl’s tablet began ringing, the man pushed her onto the porch and fled in an unknown direction, Detroit police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, officials said. He had bloodshot brown eyes, a slim build, ungroomed black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and dirty blue jeans. Officials said he had a “foul body odor” and chapped lips.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch above or has information about this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s sex crimes unit at 313-596-1287.