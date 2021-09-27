Experts say pregnant women are being targeted with deliberately false COVID vaccine information

DETROIT – A growing amount of deliberately false information about the COVID vaccine is being targeted specifically at women who are pregnant, according to experts.

Katharine Hayes was 12 weeks pregnant when she became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I had some questions about where the vaccine came from. How the technology was developed and stuff like that. Where did the cells come from for them to develop the technology? And so I just started Googling,” Hayes said.

Myths about infertility and pregnancy complications have been spread far and wide online, but infectious disease experts at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center said the scientific evidence all points in one direction.

“There is 100% no evidence to support that vaccines cause infertility. This is a cruel rumor that is preying upon the fear that a lot of women have of not being able to have children,” Infectious disease expert Dr. Nora Colburn said.

The research also clearly shows those who choose not to get vaccinated while pregnant leave themselves and their babies at a greater risk. According to the CDC, at least 159 pregnant women have died of COVID since the pandemic began.

As you’re reading the information online, keep the following questions in mind:

Where does the information come from?

Does it seem credible?

Are they citing sources and studies that seem transparent?

Are they citing reputable medical journals?

The latest research suggests even more benefits from getting vaccinated during pregnancy. Doctors analyzed cord blood from 36 newborns whose mothers had received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna. All 36 babies had high levels of antibodies. While it’s unclear how long the antibodies will last, they suggest babies could carry some level of protection from their mother’s vaccination.

Research also suggests breastfeeding mothers who are vaccinated may be able to pass some of their protection to their babies through their milk.

