Jardon Vocational School students build independent living skills at new store

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – There’s an “open” sign on the door for a new store in Hazel Park but it’s not an ordinary shop.

The store is inside a vocational school that prepares young adults for working and helps them build independent living skills.

The Jardon Vocational School is for special education students who have aged out of public school and have now entered the next phase of their supported development.

In one room, students are cardmaking -- they make 3 dimensional cards that would cost around $4 to $5 each at other retail establishments but at this store they are 12 for $5. The money goes towards the many projects and programs at the vocational stores.

There is also a garden operation at the store. Aloe vera plants are being raised for sale, starting at $5 and orchids are being nurtured and sold for $12. The program is where Dorian, 20, learns skills that will make him more independent and employable.

The Jardon General Store is open at 2200 Woodward Heights Ave. Click here to learn more.

