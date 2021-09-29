American Girl now offers doll clothes for celebrating Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr

The American Girl Doll brand is now offering an Eid al-Fitr celebration outfit for dolls, the outfit includes a hijab.

The clothing is for celebrating the Muslim holiday meaning Festival of Breaking Fast that comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“It’s a joyous time for families to give gifts, especially to those in need,” the American Girl website said.

To Suehaila Amen it’s more than just an outfit for a doll. Amen is a community activist in Michigan who has worn the hijab since she was 7 years old. She remembers when the American Girl Doll did not look like all of America to her.

Amen said this is an occasion to celebrate going back to our roots -- and that goes beyond the clothing on a doll that bills itself the American Girl.

Ad

Lydia Michael is a branding expert. Her company in Detroit, The Blended Collective, has been counseling major corporations of all kinds to embrace diversity.

The outfit includes the following:

A long-sleeved turquoise abaya dress with embroidery at the bodice and sleeves

A one-piece pink hijab with rhinestones on the front

A pair of blue cotton jersey leggings to wear under the abaya

A pair of gold sandals with elastic at the heels

Two beaded gold bracelets on elastic

A gold envelope that holds five pretend $1 bills

A booklet that highlights five different cultural celebrations

Click here to view photos of American dolls through the years.

Watch the video above for the full report.