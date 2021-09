This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Andre Spivey resigns from Detroit City Council after pleading guilty to bribery charge

Andre Spivey, 47, has resigned from the Detroit City Council after pleading guilty to a bribery charge on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

Spivey admitted to conspiring with a member of his staff to commit bribery by accepting more than $35,000 in bribe payments in connection with City Council’s oversight of towing in Detroit.