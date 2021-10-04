Salvation Army of Metro Detroit kicks off annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is launching its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

The goal is to raise funds to help Metro Detroit residents battle the impact of poverty that has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit has set an $8.3 million fundraising goal for this year’s campaign. Proceeds will support communities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The money will be spent to feed the hungry, house the homeless and provide Christmas gifts for families who are struggling. This year’s theme is “Hope Marches On.”

“As life returns to a new normal for many, it’s easy to forget that, for some, the pandemic isn’t over,” said Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “The end of the federal eviction moratorium could create a spike of homelessness that would endanger individuals and families here in metro Detroit. Now, more than ever, the community needs hope for the future and we’re helping them find a way through the crisis by helping them stay in their homes, having their next meal and making ends meet.”

Here’s how you can donate: