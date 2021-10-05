Cloudy icon
61º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Michigan Solicitor General becomes first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before US Supreme Court

‘When we go in there we bring our collective communities there with us,’ Hammoud says

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Tags: Michigan Solicitor General, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, Fadwa Hammoud, Arab American, Arab American Muslim, Muslim, Women, Supreme Court, Washington, Politics, History, Women Making History
Michigan’s Solicitor General makes history by breaking barriers at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Michigan’s Solicitor General makes history by breaking barriers at the U.S. Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON – Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa A. Hammoud made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case she was arguing originated in Kalamazoo in 2007 and has now made it all the way to the high court.

“Every single one of the justices actually asked a question. Justice Kavanaugh was on the phone, but every single one of the justices obviously was interested,” Hammoud said.

She said arguing in front of the Supreme Court was the highlight of her career.

“It really is surreal. The attorney general and I both went to Wayne State Law School. We went to an urban law school and we bring all of that that here to the Supreme Court and to the Capitol and to Washington D.C. with us. And this is what’s so wonderful about our experience,” Hammoud said. “I know that my family is here, came to surprise me -- my husband, my children, my father, my colleagues are here.”

Hammoud is a first-generation American, a Fortson High School graduate and is now an inspiration to others.

“My name might be different, my background’s different, our faces our different, but when we go in there we bring out collective communities there with us,” Hammoud said.

Read: More national political coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email