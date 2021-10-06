A look inside face-to-face learning at Jardon Vocational School in Ferndale

Remote learning has been tough for many families during COVID.

FERNDALE, Mich. – Jardon Vocational School instructors are desperate to keep in-person learning going through this next phase of the pandemic.

For every student with special needs, the potential is even harder to reach than it is for most. At the Jardon Vocational School in Ferndale, whatever the maximum ability might be is hard fought for.

Intensive therapies, deliberate, consistent, and sometimes exhausting repetition. At the end of that battle, a student may find joy in working outside the home, or find joy in painting or creating or just find joy.

At Jardon Vocational School, students are loved, valued, and pushed to be whatever they can achieve.

