Cloudy icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

A look inside face-to-face learning at Jardon Vocational School in Ferndale

A look inside critical face-to-face learning in Metro Detroi

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Ferndale, Michigan, Local, Local News, Education, Jardon Vocational School, Jardon Vocational Education, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Remote learning has been tough for many families during COVID.
Remote learning has been tough for many families during COVID.

FERNDALE, Mich.Jardon Vocational School instructors are desperate to keep in-person learning going through this next phase of the pandemic.

For every student with special needs, the potential is even harder to reach than it is for most. At the Jardon Vocational School in Ferndale, whatever the maximum ability might be is hard fought for.

Intensive therapies, deliberate, consistent, and sometimes exhausting repetition. At the end of that battle, a student may find joy in working outside the home, or find joy in painting or creating or just find joy.

At Jardon Vocational School, students are loved, valued, and pushed to be whatever they can achieve.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: Jardon Vocational School students build independent living skills at new store

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter