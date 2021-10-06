Partly Cloudy icon
65º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Spike in crime leads to police crackdown on crime on Detroit’s east side

Police look to get illegal guns off streets

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Local Crime, Detroit Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD, James White, Detroit Police Chief James White
Police are cracking down on crime on Detroit's east side.
Police are cracking down on crime on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A spike in crime on Detroit’s east side has led to more organized crime units on the ground working to root out violent criminals. Detroit police are also looking to get illegal guns off the street.

When six people were shot in September on Halleck Street two people were killed and people living on the street are still scared.

Read: 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside vacant home on Detroit’s east side

A rash of shootings is happening in the precinct, and members of the Board of Police Commissioners want help and they want answers. Police are offering a short-term solution, flooding the area with more police.

Detroit police Chief James White is also looking for long-term solutions. First, by having what he calls “courageous conversations” about illegal guns and using them to settle disputes.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter