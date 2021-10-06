Spike in crime leads to police crackdown on crime on Detroit’s east side

Police are cracking down on crime on Detroit's east side.

Police are cracking down on crime on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A spike in crime on Detroit’s east side has led to more organized crime units on the ground working to root out violent criminals. Detroit police are also looking to get illegal guns off the street.

When six people were shot in September on Halleck Street two people were killed and people living on the street are still scared.

Read: 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside vacant home on Detroit’s east side

A rash of shootings is happening in the precinct, and members of the Board of Police Commissioners want help and they want answers. Police are offering a short-term solution, flooding the area with more police.

Detroit police Chief James White is also looking for long-term solutions. First, by having what he calls “courageous conversations” about illegal guns and using them to settle disputes.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.